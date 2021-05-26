Sign death by firing squad to deter illegal miners – Asamoah Yaw to President

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Kasapa fm

Senior Citizen and former Local Government Administrator Asamoah Yaw has requested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signs off a warrant for one galamsey kingpin to be executed by firing squad.



Speaking on Ultimate FM’s flagship program Cup Of Tea, the 79-year-old vociferous businessman and author insisted that the rather hash and unconstitutional punishment regime will be the only deterrent and game-changer to the never-ending galamsey fight.



“It worked in china where if a government official is caught, he is brought to the public and shot dead. In Ghana here, if I had power, believe me galamsey people will be shot dead. Just one classic example. Shoot one person and it will run through the whole system and people will stop. He fumed.



The current operation halt which has seen some 200 military personnel deployed to clear illegal miners off Ghana’s rivers will be the umpteenth time government has commissioned operations to halt illegal mining.



Mr. Asamoah Yaw however insisted until a tough stance are taken, the country’s rivers and forests which are a source of life for its citizens will continue to go down in ruins.



No executions are known to have been carried out in Ghana since 1993, but the government has not indicated any support for the abolition of the death penalty.



In 1996, when the governmental Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and non-governmental human rights groups pressed for its abolition, government officials defended its use as a deterrent.