Siemens launches its strategic partnership with Process and Plant Automation (PPA) in Ghana

General News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: PPA Ghana

Siemens has officially announced PPA based in Ghana as a Solution Partner in the global Approved Partner Program. This is a huge milestone for both parties as this is the first accredited partner in Ghana for Siemens.



Industry Partners have become a crucial part of Siemens’ global strategy. Managed from the South Africa regional office, PPA qualified after a full compliance, marketing and sales, and technical competence evaluation before being selected and onboarded.



Siemens accredited partners have a huge advantage as they become part of the Siemens family and have access to global Sales, Marketing, Technical and Management support. Siemens South Africa is proud to announce this partnership with PPA as they have demonstrated market consistency, have sound business frameworks in place and are aligned with Siemens’ vision for joint growth and mutual benefit.



Skills development and training is high on the agenda of the Siemens partner program. Partners have access to a global partner portal where an array of sales material and training is available for continuous development of skills that are needed for today’s demanding industry and to be empowered with the right tools in the engineering environment. In addition, the Siemens team from South Africa and Ghana are fully committed to their partners in Africa as ongoing support and training is always provided to ensure that most relevant skills and product training is provided that will equip these partners across the continent.



Kweku Asmah, Chief Executive Officer of Process and Plant Automation Limited adds, “Process and Plant Automation (PPA) is the largest electrical engineering and automation company in Ghana with over 160 employees. For the past 20 years, Process and Plant Automation Limited has delivered numerous electrical engineering and automation solutions for local and multinational clients. Some of these include; Unilever, Nestle, Wilmar, Newmont, Anglogold, Vodafone and Tullow Oil. Our team of highly experienced engineers are well trained and equipped to deliver customer requirements and uphold international standards on all our projects.



“As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, our priority is to provide our clients with excellent customer support. Being accredited as a Siemens Solution partner is a huge milestone for PPA. Siemens is a world-renowned brand known for its quality and reliability, and we are proud to be affiliated with such a prestigious organization. Together, we will tackle and support local and multinational industries and projects with the best electrical engineering and automation solutions while providing impeccable customer service’, ends Asmah.



Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.