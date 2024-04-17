Shrinking penis allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospital

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: GNA

Seven persons, who allegedly assaulted a man whom they accused of using spiritual means to cause another’s manhood to shrink, have been remanded by a District court at Awutu Breku in the Central Region.



Ike Faith, the victim, was sent to the Senya Polyclinic, but due to the severity of the beatings, he was referred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for further treatment.



Appearing before the court, the seven persons’ pleas were not taken.



The accused persons are Prosper Bonney, a 22-year-old Pragia Rider, Blessings Bonney, Emmanuel Baffoe, Kwame Arhinsan, Richard Quanssah, Gideon Amissah and Emmanuel Otoo.



Prosper Bonney has been charged with the publication of false news and deceiving public officers.



Additionally, Prosper and the six other accomplices are being held on the charges of causing unlawful harm, assault, and conspiracy to commit a crime to wit causing harm.



The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wie Kpuusuu, opposed the grant of bail as the case is still under investigation.



Victor Yankson, who represented Prosper and Blessing, prayed for bail.



The court presided over by Naomi A. A. Kuntuor, adjourned the matter to April 26 for the accused persons’ pleas to be taken.



The case of the prosecution is that the complainant is a National Service Personnel serving with Senya Beraku “C’ Basic School as a teacher.



The prosecution said on April 9, 2024, at about 10:00 pm, the complainant reported a case of accused persons Tricycle (Pragia) rider causing unlawful harm on behalf of her boyfriend, who had visited her at Senya Beraku on April 8, 2024, indicated that on April 9, 2024, at about 9:00 pm, they were in the room when they heard a knock on their door and after opening the door, they saw angry youth numbering about 20.



The prosecution said the youth started beating the victim, Ike Faith, alleging that he (the victim) had used “spiritual means” to cause Prosper Bonny, the first accused person’s penis to shrink.



According to the prosecutor, earlier the same day, at about 8:00 pm, the victim Ike Faith boarded a Pragia from town to the house and they both had a conversation over Pragia business after the conversation.



The prosecutor told the court that the complainant gave a card to Prosper Bonney to contact him later for them to do business.



The prosecution said 40 minutes later, on the same day, Prosper Bonney alleged that his penis started shrinking after dropping off the victim in his house.



The prosecutor said Prosper Bonney alleged that he quickly approached Blessing Bonney to intervene with prayers.



The prosecution said Blessing Bonney alleged that he used anointing oil to pray for Prosper before his penis “reappeared”.



The Prosecutor said Ike Faith was rushed to Senya Polyclinic and later, he was transferred to the Trauma and Specialists Hospital, Winneba for further treatment.



The prosecution said through police investigations, the rest of the accused persons were arrested.