Showdown outburst: Watch how calm Ken Agyapong went fully ballistic on Oman FM

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong directed threats at the president, Vice President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after voting in the super delegates conference on August 26.



The video of his outburst quickly went viral across social media as many wondered what may have triggered his outburst.



In his fit of anger, Ken disclosed that mistreatment of his polling agent in the North East Region was why he was angry. It has since been proven that his anger was misplaced because the agent in question was that of rival contender Alan Kyerematen called Ali Zakaria.



GhanaWeb has since confirmed who the MP was venting on the phone to.



He had just been called into Oman FM, an Accra-based radio station he is owner of, he was being asked about how he saw the voting process after having cast his ballot.



A video available to GhanaWeb shows a calm Agyapong responding to a question before he quickly transitioned into full blast mode threatening especially Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia because the infraction Ken was protesting was taking place in the veep’s home region.



After confirming to the journalist that the Central Region as always were abiding with all electoral and security protocols, he added:



"I want to beg national executives to talk to vice president because North East (region) is not Ghana. NPP people think Ken Agyapong speaks anyhow..." he said before alleging an attack on his agent and importation of voters.



Thereafter his series of threats on the president, his vice and the NPP followed.



In the video making rounds, NPP Presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong wasn't speaking to President Akufo-Addo or Veep Bawumia on the phone



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.