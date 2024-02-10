Show us your record – Bawumia spokesman challenges Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

An advisor to the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Gideon Boako has called out the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen to also tell Ghanaians what he has achieved in the political space.



He is of the view that Alan Kyerematen has had the opportunity to be Trade Minister twice in his lifetime and therefore should have a record he should be campaigning with.



Gideon Boako was responding to Alan Kyerematen’s claim that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing to offer the good people of Ghana because he was a part of the current government.



To him, arguments that Dr Bawumia has nothing new to offer because he is a part of the current government holds no water.



“Dr Bawumia among all the contestants in the race has spelled out in practical terms what he intends to do to help build the country. He has espoused his policies cogently and practically; something his opponents have not been able to do,” he said.



“Even Alan Kyerematen also says Bawumia is tired and does not have any other ideas to help build this country and that if he had ideas he should have implemented them when he was Vice President.



"Alan Kyerematen continues to talk about trade policy. Let’s ask him what trade policy he wanted to implement as Minister that he wasn’t given the opportunity to implement but wants to become president before he implements? We don’t talk like that, tell us what you can do with your record,” he said.