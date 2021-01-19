General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Show us the land for community mining – GNASSM to Akufo-Addo

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come clean and declare land allocated for community mining since the introduction of the concept.



The association believes most of the land allocated for community mining by government ended up in the hands of party men leaving our members to continue to struggle due to what they allege to be politicisation of the concept.



The Ashanti District of GNASSM making such revelation argues that the community mining model which was introduced by the government and “further implemented on party lines” is the brainchild of GNASSM.



GNASSM, however, said its members were sidelined during its implementation, as they claim “issuing of license for community mining, was done from the office of the President and ministers.”



A statement signed by Adu Gyamfi Michael, Secretary of GNASSM noted that “MMDCEs were responsible for monitoring and supervision creating room for party supporters to influence and abuse the concept.”



“Such development accounted for rise in forest encroachment and other infractions,” he added.



The Ashanti District of GNASSM is, therefore, calling for a review of the whole community mining policy where institutions and stakeholders in the small scale mining sector are handed free regulatory mandate devoid of politicisation to give credence to the President's call for depoliticisation of small scale mining in his inaugural address.