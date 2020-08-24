Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Show us exact location of the theatre or you're referring to Prempeh Assembly hall? – KuYA asks Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) has alleged that there’s no ongoing theatre being constructed in Kumasi as declared by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the NPP's manifesto launch.



According to the association, it may be that Dr Bawumia was referring to the construction of the Prempeh Assembly hall rather than the arts centre in the region.



In an interview with Kumasi FM, the General Secretary of the Association, Kwabena Frimpong stated categorically that Dr Bawumia peddled falsehood.



“I don’t know whether they were referring to the Creative Arts School, which is being constructed at Kwadaso; we don’t know if it is that project that they’re referring to. But as of now, we don’t know where that theatre is being built and we’ll wish that the Vice President will come out and show us where the project is so that we can all go out and see…I don’t know if it’s a new project they intend doing, that one we’ll say hallelujah. I don’t know whether Vice President is referring to Prempeh Assembly hall".



“We all listened to the manifesto, and also we also listened to the Vice-President when he was speaking about the infrastructure or the completion of projects they’ve done. In it, we heard that they said they’re constructing a theatre in Kumasi which is false. Because as of now, none of us even knows where that theatre is being put up or being completed”, he added.



The reaction of the association comes after the vice president at the launch of its manifesto on Saturday, August 22, 2020, announced that it is constructing an ultramodern theatre in the Ashanti region.



They have therefore called on the government to state where exactly the project is taking place.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.