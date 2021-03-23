Show commitment to Medium-Term National Development Plan Framework policy - Abu Seidu

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Chief Analyst for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Abu Seidu, on Tuesday urged stakeholders to remain committed to the Medium-Term Development Plan Framework (MTNDPF) policy for a successful implementation.



He said there was the need for stakeholders and other relevant bodies to accept the process which would translate into resource allocation for the implementation of the plan budget of the policy.



Mr Seidu was speaking at a meeting with stakeholders to present the draft policy framework of the Medium-Term National Development Plan at Techiman in the Bono East Region.



He explained that the draft had also been aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), African Union (AU) agenda, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols signed by Ghana.



Mr Seidu disclosed that the NDPC seeks to further solicit the views and inputs of all relevant actors into the zero draft of the MTNDPF, 2020-2025, however regional and sub-regional consultations would seek to create awareness on the development goals, objectives and priorities for the country over the next medium-term in 2022-2025.



He explained that as part of effort to get the major stakeholders involved in the consultation process, government and parliament would be engaged on the draft policy framework for their validation before it is finalized.



Mr Seidu urged all to actively engage in the consultation to ensure a truly owned document that could be committed to and hold the duty bearer accountable for its implementation.



George Padmore Mensah, Chief Director of the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (BERCC) noted that the agenda for jobs creating prosperity and equal opportunities for all was adopted by government as its Medium-Term Development policy framework for implementation.



He said this year marks the terminal year for the current Medium-Term, however, the NDPC had initiated the process of formulating national development policy framework 2022-2025 to speed up the socio-economic development of the country.



Mr Mensah said he was optimistic of the potentials of the policy since it would improve health, education, and agriculture, general improvement of social and economic lives of people.