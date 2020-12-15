Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Shops gutted by fire in Koforidua

The incident occurred around 10:15 am.

Three shops have been razed down by fire Tuesday morning in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



The blaze was reportedly caused by an electrical fault on the main power supply pole of the Electricity Company of Ghana.



Firefighters though responded late, managed to extinguish the fire preventing it from spreading to other nearby shops.

