'Shoe in mosque' allegation: A/R Muslim clergy apologize to John Mahama, NDC

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A delegation from the Ashanti Regional Muslim leadership have apologized to former president John Dramani Mahama over a recent accusation of religious impropriety on his part.



In a widely circulated interview with GHOne TV, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, alleged that Mahama had recently entered a mosque with his shoes.



The delegation that paid a visit to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional headquarters said the claim and developments thereof were unfortunate and they were seeking pardon with the apology.



Sheikh Haroun was not part of the delegation.



"We are here because of recent developments concerning our regional Chief Imam, what happened was not in good state and so we are here to beg the NDC and the former president to let go of the matter," a representative of the delegation said.



On his part, the NDC regional chairman, Augustus Nana Akwesi Andrews, said the party had indeed let go of the matter and that as a group that works with the masses, theirs was to enjoin spiritual support for the former president's bid to return to office.



"So, we appeal to you when you go into your places of prayer, to include him in your supplications so that his dream for Ghana will materialize when he becomes the next president of Ghana," he stressed.



Pro-NDC activists challenged the regional Chief Imam by circulating photos and videos of Mahama's visit to the mosque in October to counter his allegation.



The imam made the allegation in an interview addressing 'religious prostitute' attacks on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George.



His claim was to buttress the point that as Muslims and Christians, the need for peaceful coexistence means accommodating one another at every turn.



He told the TV station: "Even John Mahama also honoured the invitation of 16 regional Chief Imams here at the Central Mosque (in Kumasi), he was invited and he came there to deliver a speech.



"Even when he was entering, he did so with his shoes. He did not remove his shoes. It is all good, especially because he is a leader, so we had to accommodate him," he added.



In the photo debunking the Imam's claims, Mahama is seen in the mosque wearing black socks ostensibly as he makes his way to the meeting venue.



The video buttresses the photo evidence as the former president with aides is being cheered as he walks across the mosque.



Commenters blasted the Imam for misrepresenting publicly verifiable facts while others said it was no surprise because the Imam has serially put himself out as a Bawumia supporter and has spoken in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the past.







Watch the videos, photo below:







