Shock, disbelief as social media users react to FDA’s ban on 'chofi'

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some social media users are reacting with disbelief, to a recent statement released by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) concerning the confiscation of turkey tail, locally known as 'chofi,' in the Eastern Region.



The details of the statement by the FDA revealed that 'chofi' has been banned since 1999.



The revelation of the ban for nearly 25 years stirred widespread surprise, with many users of X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing shock that such a popular food item had been prohibited for so long without public awareness.



Many have questioned why the traditional and beloved item on the Ghanaian cuisine, had not been widely communicated or enforced over the years.



Below are some of the sampled reactions





Chofi? That is being sold at winneba junction with fried yam? You dey joke ???????????????? — Universal AG (@KwabenaGenius) October 30, 2023

Charlie i bought tsofi just last week ooh. ????????????. Not knowing dem ban am long time. Eiiiii Ghana ankasa like by now we all for die. ???????????? — Scolo 1 (@AkimedesNiiOko) October 30, 2023

They sell chofi in traffics everyday and here you are saying it has been banned from the country since 1999 ???????? I never knew ey — the real Take Away???????? ???????? (@NanaMCFC) October 30, 2023

You ban Tsofi s3n - actually this be true. Dem Dey hound them for the Suhum there. One girl I buy from am tell me. Tsofi dier fav ohhh. — Stefan (@destrnjxn) October 30, 2023

And why exactly has it been banned?? Like are turkeys illegal or something?? Somebody enlighten me please ???? — QWAHME___ (@yhqwahme02) October 30, 2023

WN/AW