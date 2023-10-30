You are here: HomeNews2023 10 30Article 1871891

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shock, disbelief as social media users react to FDA’s ban on 'chofi'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

FDA reveals 'chofi' has been ban in Ghana since 1999 FDA reveals 'chofi' has been ban in Ghana since 1999

Some social media users are reacting with disbelief, to a recent statement released by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) concerning the confiscation of turkey tail, locally known as 'chofi,' in the Eastern Region.

The details of the statement by the FDA revealed that 'chofi' has been banned since 1999.

The revelation of the ban for nearly 25 years stirred widespread surprise, with many users of X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing shock that such a popular food item had been prohibited for so long without public awareness.

Many have questioned why the traditional and beloved item on the Ghanaian cuisine, had not been widely communicated or enforced over the years.

Below are some of the sampled reactions











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





WN/AW

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or, beating Erling Haaland to trophy

Businessleading business icon

Officials seizing the product

FDA seizes swoop of 'tsoofi' at Suhum and Nsawam

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Actor and Politician, John Dumelo

John Dumelo called to fulfill 'walking barefoot' pledge if PRESEC wins

Africaleading africa news icon

Ex-President Edgar Lungu

Ex-Zambia president makes political comeback

Opinionsleading opinion icon

NSMQ logo

The significance of the National Science and Maths Quiz in Ghana: Nurturing a bright future in STEM education