Sheila Bartels grabs Ablekuma North seat

Daughter of Kwamena Bartels has won the Ablekuma North seat which was formally occupied by her father years back.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the 2020 parliamentary elections, Shiela Bartels polled 54,556 out of the 85,471 total votes against her contender from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Winifred Ashley Mensah who obtained 29,702 votes.



Meanwhile, Sheila Bartels’ campaign team is calling for a recount as the independently collated result does not tally with that of the Electoral Commission’s returning officer.



According to CitiNews, “the team led by the constituency campaign manager accused the EC of increasing the votes of the NDC parliamentary candidate by 204 votes, whereas that of their candidate’s votes decreased by 24.”



The parliamentary candidate elect said the issue will be taken to the regional level if it is not resolved.



