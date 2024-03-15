She should have left Ghana over anti-LGBT+ Bill threats – Nyaho-Tamakloe drags US Ambassador

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has accused the Ambassador of the United States of America to Ghana, Virginia Palmer of interfering in the internal affairs of the country.



According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, the recent comment, including threats, issued by the ambassador in relation to the approval of a bill against same-sex activities in Ghana is a direct attack on the nation’s sovereignty.



“We have countries in the Arab world, have they been able to push this down their throats? America at times really surprises me. They talk of democracy and they do the other thing.



"The ambassador here should have left this country long ago… I am telling you; she is interfering in the internal affairs of our country.



“Look at the comments she made, even the threats. This is a sovereign nation. If we choose to hang ourselves tomorrow that is no business not hers. Why should she impose?” he told Joynews in an interview.



In a reaction to the anti-LGBT+ Bill recently approved by parliament, Virginia Palmer said the prohibition of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities as well as the criminalisation of their promotion, advocacy, and funding in the country by parliament infringes on human rights.



She further warned of economic and reputational damage against Ghana should the bill be finally assented into law by the president.



"I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press. It will be bad for public order and public health. If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy." #USAmbPalmer," she tweeted.



But reaction to the ambassador’s comment, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that Virginia Palmer’s action contravened the Vienna Convention.



The former diplomat further described as irresponsible a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance warning of significant economic implications should the bill be approved into law.



