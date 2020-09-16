Politics of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Shameful intellectual NPP is implementing ideas of ‘dumb’ NDC – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has expressed shock at the NPP’s implementation of NDC’s policies.



According to him, he thought the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had always boasted of “having the men” while the NDC was made up of dumb people so he was shocked that a small manifesto the NDC put together has got the NPP worried and have been in a rush to implement their policies.



John Dramani Mahama who was speaking at a Town Hall Meeting put together by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi to explain the party’s manifesto covered by MyNewsGh.com said “They have always claimed NDC members are dumb, they always say that. Now the dumb people have put together their small manifesto, but they the learned ones are now implementing our manifesto, why is that?”.



He was sure that regardless of the rush to implement the NDC manifesto promises, the NDC rather has the blueprint for its implementation so what the NPP is doing will never change the mind of the Ghanaian who is already disappointed.



“But it won’t amount to anything. We gave them four years, you have just a little over three months to finish. What you couldn’t achieve in three years you can’t finish in three months.” He mocked.



The NDC has said that the government’s claim of consulting stakeholders on the legalization of OKADA Business is an indication that the NPP is in a rush to implement its ideas in the party’s manifesto for the 2020 election.





