Shake-up in Police Service: Central region gets female Commander

DCOP Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong is Central Police Regional Commander

A female Police Officer, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong is now the Central Police Regional Commander in the latest shake-up in the Ghana Police Service.



She takes over from COP Mr. Paul Manly Awini who is now the Director-General for Research, Planning and Transformation after COP Nathan Kofi Boakye



Also, COP Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye who was the service’s Director-General for Research, Planning and Transformation is now the Director-General for Legal and Prosecution.



See full list of Other changes below:



DCOP Mr. Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi is now the Eastern Police Regional Commander.



DCOP Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for Information, Communication Technology (ICT).



DCOP Mr. Paul Ayittey is now the North East Police Regional Commander.



DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II is now the Tema Police Regional Commander.



DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye-Yiadom is now the Accra Police Regional Commander.



DCOP Mr. Charles Domanban is now Oti Police Regional Commander.

