Shai Osudoku District Assembly launches 30-day countdown to census night

Regional News of Monday, 31 May 2021

The Shai Osudoku District Assembly has launched a 30-day countdown to the census night with a call on the people to cooperate with census officials in their work as they come into their communities.



It urged political and religious leaders to use their platforms to propagate the aims and the objectives of the census in the interest and progress of the country.



Mr Daniel Akuffo, the Shai Osudoku District Chief Executive, who launched the programme appealed to the media to avoid creating controversies and confusion about the exercise and rather educate the citizenry on the positive impact the data collection would have on their living condition.



“I will like to urge the media to support publicity, education and advocacy activities by conveying only reliable information and to facilitate constructive discussions on the census,” he said.



Mr Philip Avuduahor, the District Census Officer urged all stakeholders to play their part effectively to achieve the desired goal to facilitate national development.



He said a toll-free number would be made available for citizens to call in the event that their houses were not captured or numbered and that the public should expect enumerators to visit their homes from June 28 to 11 July 2021.



Madam Linda Ocloo, the Member of Parliament for the area, said 35 public address systems have been provided for the Information Service Department to carry out publicity on the exercise.