Seth Acheampong commended for elevating Kwahu South to Municipal status

Mpraesohene, Nana Ampadu Daaduam II addressing the crowd at the inaugural ceremony

The Kwahu Traditional Council and the Local Government Ministry have commended the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Seth Kwame Acheampong for his role played in transforming the District into a Municipality after 32yrs of establishment.



The area was established in 1988 under L. I 1988, Act 1742 with Mpraeso being the district capital.



The District has however birthed four other Municipal/Districts in the Kwahu block namely: Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, Kwahu East District Assembly, Afram Plains South, and Afram Plains North District.



Addressing a gathering on Friday 27th November 2020, Deputy Local Government Minister, Mr. Nana Agyei Boateng revealed that the “most important” role played by the Mpraeso MP is to elevate his area into a Municipal Assembly.



According to him, the MP’s recommendation and attitude towards such a task are exceptional.



He used the opportunity to urge the Assembly to work hard in order to ensure revenue mobilization.





“Nananom, when you come to Kwahu, there are beautiful mansions but property rates are poor. Now that you’ve been elevated to Municipal status, you have the mandate to ensure your capability of mobilizing funds,” he stated.





He said the area's new Municipal status will help strengthen leadership and capacity at all levels of the decentralized government machinery and create an enabling environment to enhance the development of urban and rural towns.







Present at the inaugural ceremony were Mpraesohene, Nana Ampadu Daaduam II who chaired the program, together with the Obohene and a number of Chiefs and Queen Mothers from within the area.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon Eric Kwakye Darffour, MP for Mpraeso Constituency Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong, Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive Hon Yaw Owusu Addo, Past and present (Emmanuel Attah Ofori Snr) DCEs and Presiding Members for the area, Assembly Members, Some party faithful, among others were also present.





