General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Set up fast track courts to address abuse of alleged witches - Amnesty International

Elderly women are being abused on witchcraft allegations

Amnesty International has urged the government to set up fast track courts to deal with people who abuse the vulnerable for witchcraft accusations.



This call, follows the assault of three more elderly women in the Savannah Region the past week.



Sixty-year-old Meri Ibrahim is currently fighting for her life at the Damongo Hospital after she was severely beaten and almost lynched by residents in Sumpini near Busunu in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region.



Two other elderly women suffered a similar fate.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Robert Amoafo said there is the need for Ghana to set up fast track courts to give swift justice to victims abused for witchcraft accusations.



“In cases of corruption there are fast track courts set up to deal with such arisings. Why can’t we set up the same facilities to address issues of people being abused for witchcraft accusations. People who abuse others for witchcraft must be punished immediately so it serves as a warning to future perpetrators”.



“We need a strategy policy on how to work with various communities to get around their culture and tradition so attitudes can be changed,” he added.



He also criticised the lack of action from the Ministry of Gender for not doing enough to protect elderly women from violence associated with witchcraft allegations.



“These incidents continue to happen because the government has failed to take action after the brutal killing of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region”.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.