Sense of insecurity due to total indiscipline – Antwi Danso

Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, Dean of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command

Dean of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso has noted that the creeping insecurity of the country can be attributed to the indiscipline in the country.



He explained on The Key Points programme on TV3 Saturday, October 10 that laws are being disregarded with impunity.



People no longer believe in the institutions of state, he added. He was speaking in relation to the gruesome murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, on Friday after he was returning from campaign activities.



Mr Antwi told host Abena Tabi that “a security situation gets exacerbated when you have a general kind of thinking about security.”



“The point is that politics has redefined our kind of security. We need all tools in the toolbox to get to power, so we saw the rise of vigilantism for example which is not needed if you are really sane in thinking about what you want to do for our country.”



He added: “This sense of insecurity is also fueled by total indiscipline in the country, non-obeisance to constitutionalism. It is like the constitution, people don’t know it and they don’t care about it. Institutionalism is also lost.



“People don’t believe in the institution of state, so constitutionalism and institutionalism are lost in this country and that is a biggest problem for security.



“It is because of this that some prominent people in Ghana are supporting a secessionist move which to me is insane to start with.



“It is also because the truth has not been told about the Western Togoland issue. People thought they were added to Ghana, that is a lie. There was no Ghana, it is that part of the world and Gold Coast that came together before they called it Ghana.”



For his part, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, noted that Ghana is becoming a failed state also due to the indiscipline.



“Ghana is gradually becoming a failed stated. The laws are not being allowed to work. People drive anyhow, that is indiscipline, people are selling on the streets you can’t drive. Unfortunately, we are mixing law with politics.”









