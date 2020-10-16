General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Senior staff of universities declare strike

Executive Council issued a 21-day ultimatum to government through the Ministry of Education

The Senior Staff Association, Universities of Ghana (SSAUoG) has served notice members will embark on strike, starting Monday, October 19 if government does not pay their market premium and second-tier pension arrears of between 2010 and 2016.



Numbering about 4,500 in all public universities, the senior staff say without the payment of the market premium by close of day Friday, October 16, they will withdraw their services.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, National President of the Association Abdul Majid said the Executive Council issued a 21-day ultimatum to government through the Ministry of Education last month.



“Pursuant to the ultimatum, which was copied to the National Labour Commission, and government’s insensitivity to our plight, we hereby declare the withdrawal of our services with effect from Monday, 19th October, 2020.



“All members of the Senior Staff Association, Universities of Ghana (SSAUoG) are required to lay down their tools and hoist red flags across all campuses.”



He said several attempts by the national leadership to get government to address their concerns have proved futile.



Meanwhile, members of the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) are not going to be part of the latest industrial action by the university staff.



Chairman of TEWU at University of Energy and Natural Resources Caesar Agana, however, indicated that they support the strike by SSAUoG.



“We cannot embark on strike but we are here to solidarise with our brothers and sisters who are also in the universities.



“We are still on negotiatons with government on some of these issues that have been raised and for that matter we haven’t yet put down the laid down processes that will enable us to also join you in the strike like this”.

