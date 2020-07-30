General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: BBC

Senegal singer Balla Sidibe of Orchestra Baobab dies

Orchestra Baobab were popular in the 1970s

Senegalese singer Balla Sidibe - a founding member of the Orchestra Baobab - has died in Dakar.



The country's musical association said Sidibe was in his sixties and died in his sleep "after a very full day of rehearsals with his musical comrades".



Orchestra Baobab's blend of Cuban rhythms, African sounds, soul and jazz made it one of the most successful groups of the 1970s.





