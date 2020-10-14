Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Selecting slain MP’s wife as replacement undemocratic – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says appointing the wife of the slain Member of Parliament (MP) as his replacement is undemocratic.



According to him, the party should have allowed for a fair contest for the delegates to select who they think is worthy of the position.



To him, the party was supposed to give a level playing field to party members who would have been interested in the position because the party went to primaries and had some people contesting for the seat.



“I think that both parties should let democracy work at all times and all levels. I also believe that meritocracy should also be allowed so that people who deserve certain positions are given that opportunity so that they don’t feel bad about it. If someone dies and his wife is an active member of the political party of good standing and contests legitimately for the seat and wins fair enough.



But if she is selected because she’s the wife of the person then it can create difficulties for the party. This is because others will say we just held primaries and some people lost so the best was to have organized another primary so that people who are willing to contest will contest so that the people can choose whoever they want to represent them.”



On claims that the constituents are chanting for his wife to replace him, Felix Ofosu Kwakye indicated that “chants can be organized and not representative of all the delegates for the constituency. For me a democratic route is better rather than relying on sympathy”.



Ophelia Hayford has been tabled to replace her husband for the impending election.



Reports indicate that she has since resigned from the Ghana Police Service and is ready to fight for the position which has been left vacant by her husband Ekow Hayford who was killed by armed robbers on Friday.

