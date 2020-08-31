General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: ghanavanguard.com

Sekou declares support for his sister, Samia

Samia Nkrumah and Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah has declared support for his blood sister, Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah who will be contesting for the Jomoro constituency parliamentary seat as independent candidate in the December 7, 2020 general elections.



The former MP says her decision to contest not on the ticket of the CPP again but as independent candidate is to uphold his father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.



However, in support of his sister, Sekou said in a Facebook post that he would support independent parliamentary candidate,s with his sister, Samia Nkrumah being no exception. Sekou also declared same support for independent presidential candidates.



“It is time we think differently, I am therefore supporting all independent candidates, (both presidential and parliamentary)” portion of Sekou’s statement reads.



According to Sekou, the days where one will vote for opposition political party to come to power just because of the failure of the ruling party is over. He added that those changes always often prove useless.



“I am no longer interested in supporting the opposition part just because the party in government is not doing well!” he says.



Sekou further calls on Ghanaians who are tired and sick of the monopoly of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to follow his path by supporting independent parliamentary and presidential candidates who will contest in the upcoming general elections.



“This new movement should be embraced by every Ghanaian who is sick and tired of this NPP and NDC monopoly!” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.