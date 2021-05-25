Sekondi prisoners protest, boycott ‘poor quality food’

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inmates of the Sekondi Central Prisons on Friday, May 21, 2021, boycotted their morning meal over what they describe as “the small quantity and poor quality of food.”



Narrating the incident to Daily Guide, Public Relations Officer of the Sekondi Prisons, DSP Netse Adjettey, said that inmates on Friday morning staged a protest against the poor quality of meals being served at the facility.



He narrated that inmates who were chanting war songs refused to eat their morning meal, it took the efforts of prison officers to restore calm at the facility.



DSP Netse Adjettey noted that the Sekondi Prisons which has the capacity to house 400 now has over 600 inmates. He noted that “overcrowding is a major challenge.”



“So, you can imagine. If we have to feed over 600 inmates with an amount meant for 400 inmates,” said the PRO of Sekondi Central Prisons.



“Subsequently, the inmates protested and refused to eat the food given them on the morning of Friday,” he explained.



He has therefore called on benevolent organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the Sekondi Prisons by supporting them with food items to complement the government's efforts.



In Ghana, there have been several reports on the poor living condition of prisoners. Overcrowding and poor feeding have been the top of these challenges.



The government have been urged to decongest prisons and also increase the amount of GH¢1.80 allocated for the daily feeding of inmates which Prion Officials confirm is woefully inadequate.