Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Hospital gets new Accident and Emergency unit

Regional News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The Chief Executive of Raycof Group of Companies, Ramus Kwofie has donated a fully furnished Accident and Emergency Block to the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Government Hospital.



The project which is estimated to have cost GH₵1,400,000.00 was officially handed over at a ceremony on Thursday.



Speaking at the inauguration, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Jonathan Mensah, narrated the pressing need for such a facility.



According to him, the absence of the edifice had detrimental effects on healthcare delivery, especially for victims of accidents and other critical cases.

He further commended Mr. and Mrs. Kwofie for the gesture.



Addressing the public, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Marion Okoh Owusu expressed her profound gratitude to the donor and his family.



“After surveying the facility, the Management and Regional Health Service Team consider the block a befitting monument that complements the hospital,” she said.





Dr Owusu took the opportunity to encourage other individuals, Non-Governmental Organizations and corporate bodies to emulate the couple’s gesture by devoting their time, expertise, and resources to support and advance health delivery services in the municipality.



Interacting with the media, Mr Kwofie revealed the motivation for such a donation.



According to him, his family visited the hospital a year ago and saw people with critical conditions lying on the floor, verandas, and benches.





The sight of that event, he said, was a defining moment for which they felt the need to make this provision.



Mr. Kwofie also made a call to the general public to, within their capacities, see life beyond themselves and contribute to their societies and help make life better for others.