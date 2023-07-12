See the list of all 10 NPP candidates cleared for Super Delegates Congress

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; and seven other candidates have been cleared by the Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The clearance gives the green light for the 10 candidates to begin preparing for the Super Delegates Congress of the NPP, where the number will be struck down to only 5 candidates.



It is this final 5 candidates-list that will be presented to delegates to vote on for a presidential candidate towards the 2024 general elections.



This, was announced in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong.



He added that the National Council of the NPP will deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.



All the 10 candidates who have been cleared for the Super Delegates Congress were vetted between Monday, July 3 and Thursday, July 6, 2023.



The contest for a flagbearer of the NPP is expected to be keenly contested due to the vacancy created in the party since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is no longer eligible to run.



Full the full details of the statement issued by Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, below:



Our Ref. NPP/HQ/PR/2023/07/11

For Immediate Release

July 12, 2023

VETTING COMMITTEE CLEARS PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS FOR SPECIAL ELECTORAL COLLEGE ELECTION

========================



Pursuant to Article 10(3) of the New Patriotic Party’s Constitution, the Vetting Committee for the Party’s Presidential Primary Election submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.



In the report, the Committee recommended the under-listed individuals as eligible to participate in the upcoming Presidential Primaries subject to the approval of the National Council.



1. Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

2. Mr. Kwadwo Poku

3. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

4. Hon. Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko

5. Hon. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

6. Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

7. Hon. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

8. Hon. Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie

9. Hon. Joe Ghartey

10. Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh



The National Council of the Party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.



Justin Kodua Frimpong

General Secretary



