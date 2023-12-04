See the huge sums of cash NPP delegates in OSP’s wanted notices were captured with

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), on Sunday, December 3, 2023, issued wanted notices for six men allegedly involved in vote buying during a public election.



Even though the OSP did not indicate which election the alleged vote buying took place, viral videos show the men in the wanted notices admitting that they were given money by the contenders in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency parliamentary primaries.



In one of the videos shared by JoyNews, at least two of the men in the wanted notice could be seen holding huge sums of cash in branded envelopes they claim were given to them by the candidates in the primaries.



The two men are NPP delegates from the Ablekuma Central Constituency, who admitted to being given at least GH¢2000 each.



The envelopes that they showed to the cameras when branded with pictures of the contestants in the primaries.



“I have gotten more than GH¢2000 and they just gave me lorry fare too… It is my money, it is mine,” one of the men in the wanted notices said.



“The money is here; we got a lot of money. This is the first time, I have never experienced this before,” another one of the wanted notices said.



About the Ablekuma Central primaries:



Jefferson Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, beat his contenders, Collins Amoah, a businessman; Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, a former MP for the constituency; and Samuel Brako-Amoafo, a businessman, and emerged as the parliamentary candidate to represent the NPP in the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Ablekuma Central Constituency.



He won the primaries by polling 539 of the votes cast.



Watch the men display the cash they were given in the video below:





Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Jefferson Sackey, wins Ablekuma Central NPP Orphan Constituency Primary. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/sIoT08CALg — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 3, 2023

BAI/NOQ