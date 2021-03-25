See the certificates of brilliant Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the rejected Achimota School dreadlocks student

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreadlock would-be students, Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea are trending because the authorities of Achimota Senior High School and the Ghana Education Service have denied them enrolment.



The students successfully secured admission into the prestigious Achimota school by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) because the computer is blind to form, only substance - the results.



While the debate about the form continues, and sometimes wrongly enters the arena of religion, GhanaWeb has seen the exam scores obtained by Tyrone Iras Marhguy.



His father Tereo Kwame Marhguy told Media General’s Akoma FM in a report monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday: “During his JHS days [at Omega School in Accra] he won the best student ever and was even elected as the boy’s prefect and graduated with aggregate six so why will the school deny my son admission just because of his hairstyle rather than consider his brain?”



