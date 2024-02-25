See full list of Bawumia's 319-member manifesto committee

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

The Bawumia for President 2024 campaign team has released the full membership of its manifesto committee for the 2024 election.



This was contained in a February 22, 2024 list released by the campaign's director of communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.



"The flagbearer looks forward to the collaboration of all stakeholders as we endeavor to achieve an historic victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections," the release stated in part.



GhanaWeb count shows that 319 members were listed from the committee chair and his vice, the coordinators and the secretary to the committee.



The different sectors of the political establishment also had a detailed list of persons expected to support the committee leads who had been announced earlier in the week in an abridged version of the manifesto committee.



It is instructive to note that serving ministers in different areas are to serve as advisors to the respective committees.



The immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is head of the manifesto team with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as his deputy.



