See fleet of cars female NDC MP donated to branch executives in her constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr, has reportedly denoted cars to the party’s branch executives in her constituency.



According to a social media user Nana Yaa Ayensu, the MP donated the cars to all the branch chairmen, secretaries and other executives in her constituency to help them with their duties for the party.



She also donated a bus to the constituency executives which would be used for commercial activities to raise funds for the party.



A video of the vehicles donated showed a fleet of ‘brand new’ Matiz SX cars, numbering at least 10.



The vehicles had posters of the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and Pokuah Sawyerr at their back windscreens as well as Adinkra symbols on their front doors.



Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr has been the MP for Agona East since 2013.



She was also the Deputy Central Regional Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration from 2013 to 2016.



