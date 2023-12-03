See details of how Mahama ‘lashed' Dr Bawumia in Zongo community poll

Politics of Sunday, 3 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Results from a poll conducted by Global Info Analytics, focusing on seven constituencies with significant Zongo Communities, showed that former President John Dramani Mahama is in a landslide lead ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 presidential election.
The poll published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, had Mr Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress polling 73.1% of respondents' votes, while his closest contender, Dr Bawumia, of the ruling New Patriotic Party, polled 21.2%.
The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, and Asawase with a total sample size of 2,745 while the margin of error pegged at ±2.41%. According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll were conducted between November 23 and November 28 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.
Below is the breakdown of results by the various constituencies as provided by Global Info Analytics:
Madina
In the Madina Constituency former president Mahama got 86% of the votes and Bawumia got 13%
JDM 86%
DMB 13%
JDM 66%
DMB 32%
JDM 70%
DMB 26%
JDM 81%
DMB 17%
JDM 60%
DMB 39%
JDM 74%
DMB 18%
