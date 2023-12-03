See details of how Mahama ‘lashed' Dr Bawumia in Zongo community poll

Politics of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Results from a poll conducted by Global Info Analytics, focusing on seven constituencies with significant Zongo Communities, showed that former President John Dramani Mahama is in a landslide lead ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 presidential election.



The poll published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, had Mr Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress polling 73.1% of respondents' votes, while his closest contender, Dr Bawumia, of the ruling New Patriotic Party, polled 21.2%.



The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, and Asawase with a total sample size of 2,745 while the margin of error pegged at ±2.41%. According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll were conducted between November 23 and November 28 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.



Below is the breakdown of results by the various constituencies as provided by Global Info Analytics:



Madina



In the Madina Constituency former president Mahama got 86% of the votes and Bawumia got 13%









Madina- Special Zongos Poll



JDM 86%

DMB 13%



pic.twitter.com/KNL6PB21M2 — Global InfoAnalytics (@GInfoanalytics) December 1, 2023

Ashaiman- Special Zongos Poll



JDM 66%

DMB 32%



pic.twitter.com/a1r5KdVYIP — Global InfoAnalytics (@GInfoanalytics) December 1, 2023

Ablekuma Central - Special Zongos Poll



JDM 70%

DMB 26%



pic.twitter.com/vJRLDaGYjm — Global InfoAnalytics (@GInfoanalytics) December 1, 2023

Ayawaso East- Zongo Special Poll

Focus on Ayawaso North- Special Zongos Poll.



JDM 81%

DMB 17%.



pic.twitter.com/VqyY0TTCxy — Global InfoAnalytics (@GInfoanalytics) December 1, 2023

Ayawaso Central- Special Zongos Poll



JDM 60%

DMB 39%



pic.twitter.com/3ZEGfuxc0T — Global InfoAnalytics (@GInfoanalytics) December 1, 2023

Asawase- Special Zongos Poll



JDM 74%

DMB 18%



pic.twitter.com/Ww2amYj1sg — Global InfoAnalytics (@GInfoanalytics) December 1, 2023

The NDC flagbearer won the Ashiaman Constituency with 66% with Bawumia coming in 2nd with 32%.In the Ablekuma Central Constituency Mahama got 76% of the votes while Dr Bawumia polled 26%.For the Ayawaso East Constituency, Mahama got 89% and Dr Bawumia 6%.The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 elections got 81% in the poll for the Ayawaso North Constituency flooring Dr Bawumia who scored 17%.In the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Mahama got 60% of the votes compared to Dr Bawumia’s 39% - his best performance for the seven Zongo communities.In the Asawase Constituency, Mahama won with 74% of the votes. Vice President Dr Bawumia got 18% of the votes.BAI/NOQ