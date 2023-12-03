You are here: HomeNews2023 12 03Article 1891787

See details of how Mahama ‘lashed' Dr Bawumia in Zongo community poll

Results from a poll conducted by Global Info Analytics, focusing on seven constituencies with significant Zongo Communities, showed that former President John Dramani Mahama is in a landslide lead ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 presidential election.

The poll published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, had Mr Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress polling 73.1% of respondents' votes, while his closest contender, Dr Bawumia, of the ruling New Patriotic Party, polled 21.2%.

The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, and Asawase with a total sample size of 2,745 while the margin of error pegged at ±2.41%. According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll were conducted between November 23 and November 28 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.

Below is the breakdown of results by the various constituencies as provided by Global Info Analytics:

Madina

In the Madina Constituency former president Mahama got 86% of the votes and Bawumia got 13%





Ashaiman

The NDC flagbearer won the Ashiaman Constituency with 66% with Bawumia coming in 2nd with 32%.





Ablekuma Central

In the Ablekuma Central Constituency Mahama got 76% of the votes while Dr Bawumia polled 26%.





Ayawaso East

For the Ayawaso East Constituency, Mahama got 89% and Dr Bawumia 6%.





Ayawaso North

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 elections got 81% in the poll for the Ayawaso North Constituency flooring Dr Bawumia who scored 17%.





Ayawaso Central

In the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Mahama got 60% of the votes compared to Dr Bawumia’s 39% - his best performance for the seven Zongo communities.





Asawase:

In the Asawase Constituency, Mahama won with 74% of the votes. Vice President Dr Bawumia got 18% of the votes.





