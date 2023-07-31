See a list of 59 deceased pensioners still receiving nonstop pension

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

The 2022 Auditor-General's report has exposed a concerning case of 59 deceased pensioners who continue to receive pension payments, amounting to a staggering GH¢393,315.06, from public funds.



In a news report by graphic.com.gh, this came about after an audit of public accounts of ministries, departments, and agencies.



The report pointed fingers at the Controller and Accountant General, along with the director of the pensions unit, for their failure to halt these unauthorized payments.



According to the Auditor-General’s report, these pensioners passed away between 2013 and 2019, yet their pensions are still being disbursed, contrary to Regulation 92 of the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019.



This regulation explicitly mandates the immediate termination of salary payments to deceased employees and demands notification to the Controller and Accountant-General in such cases.



“Our review of pensioners files disclosed that the Controller and Accountant General did not stop the payment to 59 deceased pensioners from the FAAB system resulting in the payment of unearned pension totalling GH¢393,315.06,” part of the report stated.



As a result, the Auditor-General has issued recommendations, urging the Controller and Accountant General to act. Specifically, they are advised to ensure that the Director of the Pensions Unit recovers the overpaid amount from the beneficiaries of the deceased pensioners.



The report proposes that the recovered funds be deposited into the Auditor-General's Recoveries Account at the Bank of Ghana.



In the event of non-compliance, the Director of the Pensions Unit would be held accountable for repaying the amount.











