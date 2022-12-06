Security man murdered at a fuel station in Tarkwa

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A security man in his early forties has been murdered by armed robbers at Kawrekwanano, a suburb of Tarkwa.



The security man Iddrisu Haruna, who was on duty at Mobik Energy, a fuel station was murdered by robbers who went to the fuel station for their robbery activities.



The robbers tied his hands behind him and hit him with a stick at the back of his neck taking away an undisclosed amount of money and the DVR, which is the recorder for the secret cameras.



Speaking to the General Manager Nii Kotey in an interview, he noted that he had a call around 3am on Monday, December 5, 2022, that the security man, Iddrisu Haruna had been murdered.



“I quickly called the police after receiving the call to inform them of the situation, so when I was going to the scene, I met the police patrol team, and together we met the security man lying in a pool of blood," he added.



The police conveyed the body to the Apinto Government Hospital Mortuary for further investigation.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb believe the robbers realized the security man knew them and could blow the alarm for their arrest which is why they killed him.



Meanwhile, the body has been released by the Tarkwa Police command for burial today Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022, because Haruna was a Muslim and needed to be buried according to Islamic customs.