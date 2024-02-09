Security guard, 50, arraigned for allegedly having sex with minor

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: GNA

A 50-year-old security guard accused of having sex with a nine-year-old girl in Abeka has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Winfred Nyefene is alleged to have offered the victim GHC2 after his last sexual encounter with her.



Nyefene was charged with defilement. He pleaded not guilty.



Susana Eduful, the relieving judge, admitted Nyefene to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be a family member and the other a public servant earning at least GHC2,000.



The court has adjourned the matter to March 13, 2024.



The court further advised Nyefene to seek the services of a lawyer from the Legal Aid Commission.



The prosecution argued that the complainant is the mother of the victim, a class four pupil.



It said the parties in the case are co-tenants residing at Abeka, Accra.



On January 8, 2024, at about 1800 hours, a witness in the case saw the victim coming from Nyefene’s room.



The prosecution stated that a witness who had previously observed the victim leave the room became “highly suspicious” and alerted another relative, who then informed the complainant.



It said the complainant examined the victim, who disclosed that Nyefene had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions, the most recent being January 8, 2024.



According to the prosecutor, the victim mentioned the most recent incident, in which Nyefene offered her GHc2.00 for having sex with her in his room.



On January 9, 2024, the Tesano DOVVSU received a report on the matter and issued a medical form for the victim to be examined and treated.



In the victim’s statement to the police, she indicated that Nyefene had had sex with her on five separate occasions.



The prosecution said Nyefene was arrested but denied the offence in his caution statement.