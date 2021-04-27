Security Expert blames increased crime on porous nature of investigations

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has attributed the increase in crime to the deceptive nature of politicians and the porous nature of crime investigations in the country.



The Security Analyst noted that many criminals are “viciously motivated” to engage in crime because they have observed that the law has not dealt with persons who have engaged in these crimes in the past.



“The probability that when they commit crimes, they will not be caught is high so they are motivated to engage in the crime”, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



He furthered that politicians also do not help matters when they continue to give false hopes to the people when it comes to security in our country.



Reports of armed robbers attacking mobile money vendors have become rampant in recent times. For example, four suspected armed robbers on Wednesday, April 21 robbed a Mobile Money vendor at Bantama in the Ashanti Region at gun point and made away with over GH¢240,000.



Prior to this, a separate robbery incident on two Mobile Money vendors at the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis left the two hospitalized at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital after receiving some gun shot wounds.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has advised Mobile Money vendors and Ghanaians to be security conscious and provide the police with real time information to help clamp down on criminals.



