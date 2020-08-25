General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Second wave results of Ghana Election Poll to be released from Aug. 26

Ghana Election Poll

Results of the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran from July 1 to August 1, 2020, will be published from Wednesday, August 26, 2020, on Ghana’s first and most popular news portal - GhanaWeb.



The scientific poll which was conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI had 2,055 responses from Ghanaians, a three-fold increase from the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



They responded to 12 questions on current events leading to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and the results would be published in the next four weeks on GhanaWeb. The questions included who they would be voting for if elections were held today; what they thought was the most important issue facing the country today; what they made of the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC and if they approve or disapprove of the job President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was doing as president.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the third wave of the Ghana Election Poll.





