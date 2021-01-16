Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Second suspect in Prof. Benneh’s murder back in court after surgery

Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah being escorted to court

Another suspect on trial for the murder of law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has finally made an appearance in court after several weeks of absence due to ill health.



Graphic.com.gh reports that Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah made his first appearance at the Kaneshie District Court after he was discharged from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Prior to his showing on Friday, January 15, Mr Badu Nkansah’s last court appearance was on October 14, 2020.



His counsel told the court that Badu Nkansah was indisposed and was receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.



Due to deterioration of his condition, the suspect was eventually sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where a required surgery was performed on him.



The report further revealed that the suspect was seen limping when he showed up in court.



Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah is one of three suspects being prosecuted on charges of conspiracy and murder of Prof Emmanuel Benneh on September 12, 2020.

The lead suspect James Nana Womba, who the confessed to killing the law lecturer reportedly died in police custody on October 17, 2020.



The third suspect, Ebenezer Kwayisi, aka Junior, is also facing charges of murder and abetment of crime.



According to Graphic, the case was adjourned to February 20, 2021, after the court told the Prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo to change the charges labelled against the first suspect, James Womba who has passed on.



The Presiding Judge, Madam Ama Adomako-Kwakye noted that: “You cannot be reading charges to someone who is dead, I do not think we can work this way so please the proper thing must be done.”





