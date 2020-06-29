Regional News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Second cycle institutions in Tain receives PPEs from government

As part of measure by the government to ensure the safety of final year students returning to school to prepare for their final examinations, second cycle institutions in the Tain District of the Bono region have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the government for use by the Teachers and Students.



These institutions are Nsawkaw State Senior High, Badu Secondary and Technical, Nkoranman Senior High and Menji Agric Senior High.



Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, the Tain District Chief Executive who presented the items to the various schools through the District Education Directorate, said the presentation of the items formed government’s support to ensure that students were safe and adhered to all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID 19 disease in the country.



She urged the teachers to put the items into good use to make the students stay safe and comfortable in school as they return to prepare for their final exams.



The District Director of Education, Mr. Mark Godfred Domah said the directorate would work hard to ensure both students and teachers follow the health and safety protocols to avoid any incidents.



A total of 65 veronica buckets, 28 thermometer guns, 130 gallons of liquid soap, 1330 packs of tissue papers, 2,280 hand sanitizers and the Assembly also adding 1000 face masks were distributed to the various schools based on their enrollment.





