Secessionists group planned to kidnap ministers, ‘blow-up’ dams - Oppong-Nkrumah

Secessionist group calling itself Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) didn't only intend to block roads or burn tyres. They also had plans of kidnapping and blowing up of dams.



Government has been accused of failing to gather intelligence on the recent secessionist resurgence.



However, Information Minister said it was due to the intelligence gathered by the security agencies that some of the plans of the group were thwarted.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the security agencies had intelligence that the group wanted to kidnap some Ministers in the Volta Region but the security agencies dealt with it.



"It’s never true there was an intelligence failure . . . dams, markets, bridges they wanted to blow up and burn, the kidnapping of Ministers from the volta region were all privy to the security agencies and were able to avert them . . . The first imminent set of threat has been dealt with but there are still some outstanding threats and the security agencies are working hard to bring sanity," he said.



He further assured that the security agencies will stop these activities once and for all and also condemned the politicisation of the issue saying, "it’s unfortunate some are trying to bring politics in this issue because it’s about the safety of this nation."









