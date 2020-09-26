General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Secessionist Attack: This cannot be tolerated - Kwesi Pratt

play videoGhanaian journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Some armed men believed to be members of the Western Togoland secession group on Friday, September 25 attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



The group is said to have attacked the Police stations as a warning signal because they have been yearning to become a sovereign nation but all their attempts have been foiled.



The armed men blocked some major roads amidst claims that parts of the Oti and Volta Regions are within their territory.



The group wants the Volta Region to be an autonomous country known as "Western Togoland".



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, condemned the protesters for carrying out such actions.



He registered his displeasure with the behaviour of the group saying "I don't support this trans-Volta Togoland issue. It won't help Ghana. It won't help the residents and all of us. There is no sense in it; it'll have dire consequences on Ghana."



Mr. Pratt also called on all Ghanaians to unite and kick against the secessionist group, stressing "this is not something to be tolerated".



Meanwhile, the Police have arrested about 20 persons associated with the attacks.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.