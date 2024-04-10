Scrap E-Levy, other taxes now, not later – Mahama to Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called upon the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to mount pressure on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to scrap certain nuisance taxes introduced by the current government.



Addressing GUTA members, Mahama underscored the urgency of the matter and urged Dr. Bawumia, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to take immediate action rather than deferring action until assuming the presidency.



In a prior statement outlining his presidential ambitions, Dr. Bawumia detailed plans to abolish several taxes, including the E-Levy, the Emissions Tax, VAT on electricity, and the Betting Tax.



However, Mahama has advised GUTA to hold Dr. Bawumia accountable for his commitments.



"Tell Bawumia to eliminate the E-Levy and other taxes now, not later," emphasized Mahama during the meeting with GUTA on Tuesday, April 9,2024.



In February 2024, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated that he intends to eliminate the tax on electronic financial transactions, known as E-Levy, if elected president of Ghana.



In his first major address to the nation following his election as New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, where he outlined the broad policy outlines of a Bawumia oresidency, Dr Bawumia was forthright in his stance against taxes on electronic financial transactions, affirming his commitment to abolishing E-Levy should he become president.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that his vision for a digital and cashless Ghana would receive a significant boost with the abolition of E-Levy.



"To transition to a cashless economy, we need to encourage the use of electronic payment channels. To facilitate this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. Therefore, the E-Levy will be abolished," he declared.



