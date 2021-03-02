General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Scrap Council of State - Kwabena Frimpong

Kwabena Frimpong, Youth Activist

A Youth Activist, Kwabena Frimpong has recommended the scrapping of the Council of State because for him, it has become a burden on the meagre resources of the country.



According to him, the revered office of the Council of State should be disbanded and scrapped altogether from the governance structure because it has outlived its usefulness.

He made the disclosure on Obuasi based TV station, Pemsan TV morning show hosted by Kwabena Owusu Victor, as a discussant.



For Kwabena, the creation of the Council of State under the 1992 constitution though good, the office has not been useful in time past. He said the Council of State have ceded their power and authority for crumps. He contends that the business of government will run smoothly without the Council of State. To him, the Council of State had demonstrated beyond reasoning that they are dispensable.



On the election of members to the Council of State, Kwabena held that " the selection procedure for electing/ selection members of the council of state has become political and lacks independence.



He said, partisanship has taken over the nomination, and election. ‘qualification as a member of Council of State is now depended on who is the good books of the ruling government. It is his case that the selection process undermines and compromise the independence of members.



Frimpong thinks it’s a wastage for government to spend part of the scanty resources of the country on a group of persons that contribute nothing to the growth of the country other than draining the coffers.