Scores show up at Korle Klottey, Ayawaso Central for EC's one day voters registration exercise

There was a brawl between registrants and EC officials over challenge issues

A number of citizens showed-up for the ‘one day’ voters’ registration exercise which was organised on Thursday at all EC’s district offices across the country.



The registration exercise was to afford eligible citizens who could not register in the just ended exercise, the opportunity to do so.



While the exercise was peaceful at most centres, others also experienced brawl between registrants and EC officials over challenge issues amongst others.



The Atinka news team visited registration centres including that of Ayawaso North, inside the Kotobabi Police station, Ayawaso East, inside Nima Police station, the Korle Klottey centre inside the Electoral Commission head office and Ayawaso Central also at the EC Head office.



At the Korle Klottey and Ayawaso Central, the registration process was very calm and peaceful as there had not been any challenges at the time the news team got there.



The registration officer at Ayawaso Central, Lydia Anum stated that the exercise had been smooth and peaceful so far.



According to her, registrants spent only about five minutes during the process, adding that their machines were also doing very well.



At Ayawaso North, out of about 70 persons who trooped in at the early hours of the day, about 24 persons had been registered as at about 11 a.m. when the news team got there.



Tizor A. Watson, the Municipal Electoral Officer speaking with Atinka News team noted that the exercise had been smooth so far, except for the early morning rains which distracted it.



Although there were covid-19 ambassadors at the centre and a lot of the registrants were seen in face masks, he said the registrants had to gather at one side due to the rains.



However, the case was different at the Ayawaso East centre inside the Nima Police station.



There was a brawl between registrants and EC officials over challenge issues.



But when the Atinka news team spoke with the Supervisor at the centre, Azila Innocent, he explained that the centre was a flashpoint and therefore misunderstandings were bound to happen there.



Meanwhile, he stated that overall, the exercise had also been smooth at the centre.



When the news team spoke with some of the registrants, some said they had now turned 18 and therefore took advantage of their new age to register for the new voters’ ID card.



Others also stated that they were out of town when the main registration exercise was organised and therefore had to take advantage of this very one to get their card.





