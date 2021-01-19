General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Schools to run shift in Lower-West Akyem Municipality

Schools reopened on Monday, January 15

Some Schools in the Lower-West Akyem Municipality in the Eastern Region, are to run a shift system to ensure social distancing in the classrooms beginning today January 18.



According to Mr Daniel Yeboah, Deputy Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in an interview with the GNA, classes that had more than 40 pupils would run shift to strictly observe the social distancing protocol.



This is to ensure that schools with large number of students above 40 in a class, adhered to the COVID-19 protocols following President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s announcement in his 21st COVID-19 update, which included the reopening of schools.



Mr Yeboah said the Municipality had 72 kindergartens, 76 primary schools and 54 Junior High Schools in the Municipality and mentioned Osenase M.A Primary school, Anum L/A Primary school, Asamankese Primary C, Asamankese Zion primary, and Wesley J.H.S as some of the schools to run the shift system due to overpopulation.



He explained that per the arrangements made for the shift system, the affected primary schools would begin classes at 0800hours to 1200 hours whiles the J.H.S would start from 1200 hours to 1700hours beginning on the first day of reopening, January 18th.



Mr Yeboah assured parents that nose masks had been provided to all the schools and all safety measures had been put in place and, therefore, should not panic.



He encouraged them to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols.