SayItLoud: Drivers 'fight' DVLA over new reforms that requires vehicle sellers be present for registration

If you have attempted to register a new car in 2024, you may have already encountered this new challenge, or at least, heard about it.



But if not, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has put into full force, a new reform with regard vehicle registrations in the country.



According to a source, the new measure requires that the original car owner (or the seller) must be present to go through the registration process with the vehicle’s new owner.



And this is in line with the national drive to digitalise the country as much as possible, but not many car agents and importers are happy with this new arrangement.



In this first episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, some of these unhappy agents spoke with host of the program, Etsey Atisu, venting out their frustrations about the new reform.



“All we are saying is that they should be patient in the implementation because there are things that must be started at the harbour. If someone has purchased a car from the harbour and the seller leaves to the USA, how can you expect them to be present for the registration here? The harbour is where they should start from,” one of them, Kwame Mensah, said.



Another man who claims to be a card-bearing member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, was particularly unhappy with this new reform, stating that it is inconsiderate of the authorities.



He added that if such agitations are not addressed, people would have no option than to vote out the government.



But then the DVLA has also provided a very cogent reason for this, indicating that the measure is not something that was dumped on the public without any piloting.



Eric Bentil Addison, the Deputy Director of Vehicle Inspection and Registration at the DVLA Headquarters, also had a sit-down with Etsey Atisu to break down the issues and clear out all the confusions.



