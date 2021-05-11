Sawla Assemblyman donates food items to widows for Eid

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Assemblyman for Kawuribi Electoral Area in Sawla town Hon Alhaji Abdulai Mohammed has donated food items to some widows in the Sawla community 10th May, 2021 for the Eid dul Fitir festivity.



The items donated to the widows in the Kawuribi Electoral area to celebrate Sallah include mini bags of rice, oil, spaghetti, mackerel and others.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm Hon Alhaji Abdulai said he has accounted to his people so far considering what he has done for them since the day they voted for him til date.



The Sawla Kawuribi Assemblyman said he brought professionals to train over 40 people, both Male and females in his electoral area on how to make liquid soap, powder soap, beads, hair gels, shampoo and so on.



Hon Alhaji Abdulai Mohammed also said he has been able with his own effort to renew over 40 health Insurance cards for some selected needy people in his electoral area.



He said he has been able to lobby for support to construct boreholes in his Electoral area.



He said today he has sought for support to help some widows in his jurisdiction to celebrate Sallah and he has been able to donate the food items to support over 40 widows.



Speaking to one of the widows who benefited from Hon Alhaji Abdulai Mohammed’s donation, Hajia Ajata Seidu Turuwura thanked the Assemblyman for Kawuribi electoral area for that kind gesture and also recognising the widows in what ever he does.



Hadjia Ajata prayed for the Assemblyman to elevate to a bigger position that he is today.



Another beneficiary Madam Rahinatu Saaka said they Assemblyman is doing well for area when it comes to development and also prayed for the unity between the people of the electoral area and the Assemblyman.