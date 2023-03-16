Sawing off railway lines: Send soldiers to Twifo Nuamakrom to deal with the culprits - Kabila

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

James Kwabena Bomfeh has called for the deployment of soldiers to Twifo Nuamakrom in the Central Region to maintain law and order with regard to the sawing off railway lines in the community.



Some unscrupulous welders and scrap dealers have been spotted sawing off railway sleepers and tracks at Twifo Nuamakrom.



The railway lines pass through Twifo Nuamakrom from Huni Valley through Assin Fosu to Adjen Kotoku in the Greater Accra Region.



The scrap dealers, according to the Chief of Nuamakrom in the Ati-Morkwaa Traditional Area, Nana Akrofi Koram, use gas welding machines and hacksaw in sawing off the railway sleepers and tracks.



"They cut, remove and melt them to sell," Nana Akrofi Koram revealed in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme Tuesday morning.



Joining the Wednesday edition of Kokrokoo, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', bemoaned the behaviour of the scrap dealers.



He was stunned that they could use hacksaw and gas welding machines to undertake such illegal activity.



To him, this is what the soldiers should be called upon to deal with stressing "I can trust our Armed Forces to do the needful and that's why they are trained in that manner".



