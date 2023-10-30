Savannah Region to give Bawumia over 95% endorsement - NPP chairman

Politics of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana aka Professor Kalamonia has assured Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of over 95% endorsement in the Savannah Region to lead the NPP as its presidential candidate in the November 4 presidential primaries.



Speaking after commissioning the Savannah Region NPP Office complex in Damongo on Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Regional Chairman said the office would be used as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign office as well as for other related party activities.



Professor Kalamonia further indicated that all is set for the victory of Dr. Bawumia and the new office that is decorated in the colours and photos of the Vice President would be used to collate the results of the election on Saturday.



He used the opportunity to extend his heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited as well as Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah for their support in securing the office complex for the party and called on all and sundry to ensure they remain united before, during, and after the impending 4th November 2023 Presidential election.





The Campaign Coordinator of Dr Bawumia in the Savannah Region, Alhaji Dr Sulemana Achanso speaking during the event mentioned that the entire Ghana is endorsing Bawumia including the Savannah Region on Saturday and that it is very possible to break the 8 with the vice president than anybody.



Dr Achanso indicated that the NPP has done marvellously well in the Savannah Region in the last seven years than ”his brother” John Dramani Mahama who was President of Ghana and a son of the Savannah Region.



He said further that the MP for Damongo Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor and some other appointees of the current government have performed much better than ”his brother” when it comes to the development of the region and assured the people of the Savannah Region to have higher hopes in Dr Bawumia to lead Ghana for the development of the region.



He disclosed that all the roads in the Savannah Region would be fixed immediately after the rainy season is over with lots of development coming to the region.



The Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser of the NPP Miss Mohammed Fatahia appealed to the women in the region to vote for Dr Bawumia and also set the record of making him the first Northerner to lead the NPP in the history of the party. She added that Dr Bawumia will also be Ghana’s first Muslim President in 2024 and that many of the women in the region are bracing up for his victory come Saturday.



She further appealed to delegates to vote massively for Dr Bawumia since “he is the only candidate who can break the 8 for the NPP”.



Present at the commissioning ceremony were the Savannah Region NPP Council of Elders Chairman, Hon. Yakubu Zakaria, Regional Executives, all Constituency Chairmen and their executives, the leadership and members of the Movement For Bawunia, NPP Loyal Ladies as well as some polling station and electoral area coordinators in the Damongo Constituency.