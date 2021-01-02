General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Savannah Region NPP prays for peace and development

The Islamic clerics thanked Allah for his abundant grace throughout 2020

Savannah Regional Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, January 1, organized a special Islamic prayer in Damongo.



Renowned Islamic Clerics in the region and beyond participated in the event spearheaded by the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia.



They prayed for peace, unity, development, and also thanked Allah for his abundant grace.



In furtherance to the Quranic recitation, a bull and a white ram were offered up to the Almighty Allah for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 general elections.



According to Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, Allah deserved praises for retaining Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to do more for Ghanaians, hence the special prayer.



He asked Ghanaians to recognize themselves as brothers and sisters, regardless of their faith or political inclinations.



"Allah bestows his blessings on people who always live in harmony and shunning disunity. As Ghanaians, we should promote peace and national unity and see ourselves as one people with a common destiny."

