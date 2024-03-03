Sankofa series: Meet the unsung heroines of Ghana who shaped history through courage and leadership

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the annals of Ghanaian history, women have been the unsung heroes, often overshadowed by the tales of kings and warriors.



Yet, their contributions to society have been profound, shaping the course of history and leaving indelible legacies for future generations.



Let's delve into the stories of some of these remarkable heroines who defied conventions and transformed their communities:



Juaben Serwaa I: In the 19th century, amidst conflicts with the Asantehene, the people of Juaben migrated to the Gold Coast colony. Despite losing her three sons during the journey, Juaben Serwaa led her people back to Juaben, rebuilding and resettling them in the face of adversity.



Juaben Serwaa II: In the post-colonial era, she ruled Juaben with astuteness, aligning herself with the CPP government of Kwame Nkrumah to bring development to her people. Her reign saw her depose the ruler of Juaben and rule both as Juabenhene and Juabenhemaa.



Dodi Akai: As the ruler of the Ga, Dodi Akai acted as regent when her husband passed away, ensuring stability during her son's rule. Despite facing challenges and subsequent neglect by the Ga people, her leadership remains a testament to her resilience.



Akaabi was many firsts for the Ga people, a coast-dwelling people in Ghana and the founders of Ghana’s capital city, Accra. Technically, Akaabi is also the only woman to have led a major ethnic group in the Gold Coast that became Ghana.



The Ga state, which used to be an amalgamation of about a dozen traditional communities, was founded circa 1510. After about 300 years, the term “Ga state” was used in reference to a much wider area.



Amenfiwaa: The sister of the legendary Asebu Amenfi, she played a crucial role in supporting her brother's endeavours in expanding Asebu, the first Fante chiefdom to sign a treaty with the Dutch Republic in 1612. Her steadfast support was instrumental in his legendary activities.



Akyaa Oyiakwan: A granddaughter of the Asantehene, she became the first recognized female linguist of the court and led successful diplomatic missions that negotiated treaties with the British and Danes in 1831, securing crucial agreements for the Asante kingdom.



Asantehemaa Nana Adoma Akosua of Asante: During the reign of Osei Tutu Kwame Asiba, she wielded significant influence, governing the kingdom in the absence of the king and engaging in diplomatic discussions with foreign envoys. While some view her actions as an attempt to usurp power, her leadership undoubtedly left an enduring mark on Asante history.



These stories of courage, resilience, and leadership remind us of the invaluable contributions of women to Ghana's rich tapestry of history.



NAY/ADG



